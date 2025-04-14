Left Menu

Mankind Pharma's Strategic Integration Move with Bharat Serums

Mankind Pharma plans to integrate Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) by forming a committee to evaluate structural alternatives. A detailed plan will be presented to the board after consulting advisors. The integration requires approvals from shareholders and regulators. A new subsidiary in Russia has also been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma has announced the formation of a committee to explore structural integration with Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), aiming for an effective merger.

The company's board will review detailed plans from the Structural Integration Committee, which will consult with financial and legal experts to ensure compliance and strategic alignment.

This integration plan, including a new Russian subsidiary, follows the completion of Mankind's Rs 13,768 crore acquisition of BSV, pending essential shareholder and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

