Mankind Pharma's Strategic Integration Move with Bharat Serums

Mankind Pharma has announced the formation of a committee to explore structural integration with Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), aiming for an effective merger.

The company's board will review detailed plans from the Structural Integration Committee, which will consult with financial and legal experts to ensure compliance and strategic alignment.

This integration plan, including a new Russian subsidiary, follows the completion of Mankind's Rs 13,768 crore acquisition of BSV, pending essential shareholder and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)