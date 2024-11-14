Rathi Steel's Profit Surge Despite Income Dip

Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) announced a remarkable surge in its net profit, reaching Rs 6.94 crore for the September quarter, driven largely by reduced expenses.

The steel company, which had reported a net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the corresponding period last year, emphasized the impact of cost-cutting measures in an exchange filing.

Despite an impressive profit climb, RSPL experienced a decline in total income, which fell to Rs 121.84 crore from Rs 148.94 crore in the previous year's quarter. The company operates a facility with a production capacity of 2 lakh tonnes of steel in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)