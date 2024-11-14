Left Menu

STOXX 600 Rises Amid Strong Energy and Tech Gains

The STOXX 600 rebounded with a 1% gain led by energy and technology sectors, as positive earnings reports and economic indicators supported market confidence. Key contributors included ASML and Deutsche Telekom, both reporting improved sales forecasts. Eurozone GDP growth and inflation data were also favorable, signaling economic resilience despite political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:42 IST
Europe's STOXX 600 index made a notable recovery, climbing 1% as the energy and technology sectors delivered robust performances. Encouraging earnings reports further fueled positive sentiment among investors.

The index rose 1.1% to 507.02 points, yet remained close to a three-month low following recent declines. All regional markets showed advances of between 0.5% and 1.4%, indicating broad market support.

Highlights included ASML's 6.9% increase, following its projection of an 8%-14% sales growth over the next five years. Deutsche Telekom saw a 3.3% rise after raising its full-year profit forecast. Meanwhile, overall eurozone economic indicators showed a 0.4% GDP growth and improved employment figures.

