STOXX 600 Rises Amid Strong Energy and Tech Gains

Europe's STOXX 600 index made a notable recovery, climbing 1% as the energy and technology sectors delivered robust performances. Encouraging earnings reports further fueled positive sentiment among investors.

The index rose 1.1% to 507.02 points, yet remained close to a three-month low following recent declines. All regional markets showed advances of between 0.5% and 1.4%, indicating broad market support.

Highlights included ASML's 6.9% increase, following its projection of an 8%-14% sales growth over the next five years. Deutsche Telekom saw a 3.3% rise after raising its full-year profit forecast. Meanwhile, overall eurozone economic indicators showed a 0.4% GDP growth and improved employment figures.

