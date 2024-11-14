West Bengal's Crackdown on Rash Driving: New Measures for Safer Roads

Following a tragic incident involving the death of a child due to a bus racing accident, the West Bengal government has urged bus operators to implement stringent measures against rash driving. The administration suggests establishing a real-time communication network with drivers to monitor speed and ensure safety.

In a recent meeting, State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty discussed the need for marked 'dangerous' zones to safeguard pedestrians, motorists, and passengers. He emphasized the role of a seamless communication network among bus drivers for proactive monitoring and intervention in case of violations.

Additionally, the transport department proposes substituting the commission system, seen as a catalyst for rash driving, with a fairer structure. Stakeholders are also urged to consider broader road safety issues, including encroachments and jaywalking, to address the multifaceted causes of accidents.

