West Bengal's Crackdown on Rash Driving: New Measures for Safer Roads
The West Bengal government is taking steps to curb rash driving by bus operators following the death of a child in a bus race incident. Measures include real-time communication networks and possible murder charges for errant drivers, in addition to eliminating incentive systems for speeding.
- Country:
- India
Following a tragic incident involving the death of a child due to a bus racing accident, the West Bengal government has urged bus operators to implement stringent measures against rash driving. The administration suggests establishing a real-time communication network with drivers to monitor speed and ensure safety.
In a recent meeting, State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty discussed the need for marked 'dangerous' zones to safeguard pedestrians, motorists, and passengers. He emphasized the role of a seamless communication network among bus drivers for proactive monitoring and intervention in case of violations.
Additionally, the transport department proposes substituting the commission system, seen as a catalyst for rash driving, with a fairer structure. Stakeholders are also urged to consider broader road safety issues, including encroachments and jaywalking, to address the multifaceted causes of accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
