Markets Steady as Investors Eye Central Bank Moves
Stella Qiu reports on a stabilizing end to a tough week in European and global markets, driven partly by Chinese retail sales exceeding forecasts. However, concerns persist over U.S. policy directions under President-elect Trump and shifting Federal Reserve strategies, affecting investor sentiments worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:00 IST
Stella Qiu reports a stabilizing turn for European and global markets at the end of a challenging week, aided by stronger-than-expected Chinese retail sales after policy measures.
Despite lingering concerns about China's property sector, the stock market has rebounded significantly since September, bolstered by Beijing's stimulus efforts.
Global market optimism is dampening as investors scrutinize U.S. policy shifts under President-elect Trump and a cautious Federal Reserve, influencing stock futures and rate expectations in both Europe and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
