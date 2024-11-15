TBZ Ltd. Shines: Stellar Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion Drive Growth

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited (TBZ Ltd.), a leading name in the Indian jewellery retail market with a rich legacy of 160 years, reported impressive financial outcomes for the second quarter and first half of FY25. The announced results reflect strong growth, driven by precise cost management and proactive expansion strategies.

Key financial metrics included a 17.99% year-on-year increase in Q2 revenue, reaching ₹5,670.47 million, and a robust 50.40% rise in profit before tax to ₹184.57 million. This uptick is attributed to TBZ Ltd.'s strategic pricing, selective discounting, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

The jewellery retailer ramped up its market presence in Eastern India by opening new stores in Rourkela and Bhubaneshwar, underscoring a commitment to growth. With a promise of high craftsmanship quality, TBZ Ltd. is poised to build deeper community relationships, thus ensuring sustained success in its business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)