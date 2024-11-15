Left Menu

TBZ Ltd. Shines: Stellar Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion Drive Growth

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited (TBZ Ltd.), a beacon in India's jewellery retail sector, showcased notable financial results for Q2 and H1 FY25. Through efficient cost strategies and market expansion, TBZ Ltd. realized a 17.99% increase in revenue and a 50.40% profit growth in Q2, alongside strategic store openings and enhanced brand presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:36 IST
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited (TBZ Ltd.), a leading name in the Indian jewellery retail market with a rich legacy of 160 years, reported impressive financial outcomes for the second quarter and first half of FY25. The announced results reflect strong growth, driven by precise cost management and proactive expansion strategies.

Key financial metrics included a 17.99% year-on-year increase in Q2 revenue, reaching ₹5,670.47 million, and a robust 50.40% rise in profit before tax to ₹184.57 million. This uptick is attributed to TBZ Ltd.'s strategic pricing, selective discounting, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

The jewellery retailer ramped up its market presence in Eastern India by opening new stores in Rourkela and Bhubaneshwar, underscoring a commitment to growth. With a promise of high craftsmanship quality, TBZ Ltd. is poised to build deeper community relationships, thus ensuring sustained success in its business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

