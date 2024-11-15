Left Menu

Sobha Ltd's Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY25

Real estate company Sobha Ltd reported a 75% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 26.08 crore, an increase from Rs 14.94 crore the previous year. Total income also rose significantly, driven by geographical diversification and strong demand in residential real estate.

Updated: 15-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd has reported a remarkable 75% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 26.08 crore.

This significant rise is up from Rs 14.94 crore in the same period last year, alongside a boost in total income to Rs 965.29 crore from Rs 773.6 crore. According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company attributes its solid performance to sustained demand in residential real estate and geographical diversification.

Managing Director Jagadish Nangineni remarked that the company's robust financial strength, post-rights issue, and international brand recognition position Sobha Ltd to capitalize on growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

