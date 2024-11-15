Sobha Ltd's Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY25

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd has reported a remarkable 75% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 26.08 crore.

This significant rise is up from Rs 14.94 crore in the same period last year, alongside a boost in total income to Rs 965.29 crore from Rs 773.6 crore. According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company attributes its solid performance to sustained demand in residential real estate and geographical diversification.

Managing Director Jagadish Nangineni remarked that the company's robust financial strength, post-rights issue, and international brand recognition position Sobha Ltd to capitalize on growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)