Tragic Najibabad Road Accident Claims Two Lives

A high-speed tractor-trolley collided with a motorcycle in Najibabad, resulting in the deaths of Ankit, 17, and Hrithik, 18. The incident took place on the Najibabad-Kotdwar road. Police are investigating the accident, and both bodies have been taken for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident occurred in Najibabad on Friday, claiming the lives of two young individuals when a high-speed tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle. The mishap happened on the busy Najibabad-Kotdwar road, local police reported.

The victims, identified as Ankit, 17, who died instantly, and Hrithik, 18, who succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, were traveling on the motorcycle when the accident took place. Police Circle Officer Deepak Singh confirmed the details.

Najibabad authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, and both victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further information. Legal proceedings are currently underway, as confirmed by police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

