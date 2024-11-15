Tragic Najibabad Road Accident Claims Two Lives

A tragic road accident occurred in Najibabad on Friday, claiming the lives of two young individuals when a high-speed tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle. The mishap happened on the busy Najibabad-Kotdwar road, local police reported.

The victims, identified as Ankit, 17, who died instantly, and Hrithik, 18, who succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, were traveling on the motorcycle when the accident took place. Police Circle Officer Deepak Singh confirmed the details.

Najibabad authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, and both victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further information. Legal proceedings are currently underway, as confirmed by police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)