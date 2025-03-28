Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Steps Into the Director’s Arena with 'Krrish 4'

Hrithik Roshan will make his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4', the next part of the popular superhero series. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan's Filmkraft Productions, will begin production next year. Hrithik takes over directing from his father, aiming to elevate the franchise.

Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is poised to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated 'Krrish 4', marking a new chapter in the beloved superhero franchise.

The film, set to be produced in tandem by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions, promises a fresh direction as Hrithik takes the helm from his father, Rakesh Roshan.

The collaboration between Hrithik and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films signifies a powerhouse team ready to elevate the series to unprecedented heights, with production scheduled to commence early next year.

