Hrithik Roshan Steps Into the Director’s Arena with 'Krrish 4'

Renowned Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is poised to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated 'Krrish 4', marking a new chapter in the beloved superhero franchise.

The film, set to be produced in tandem by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions, promises a fresh direction as Hrithik takes the helm from his father, Rakesh Roshan.

The collaboration between Hrithik and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films signifies a powerhouse team ready to elevate the series to unprecedented heights, with production scheduled to commence early next year.

