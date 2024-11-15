Omar Abdullah's Economic Vision for Jammu & Kashmir: Cutting Ties with Central Dependency

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently engaged in pivotal discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, focusing on economic strategies to foster revenue generation and reduce the territory's reliance on central funds, according to official sources.

This meeting comes as the National Conference-led government, following their significant electoral success, prepares to unveil its first budget since reclaiming governance after central rule. Abdullah's party secured a majority in the recent assembly elections, marking a pivotal political shift in the region.

During their discussions, Abdullah emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure and connectivity to bolster Jammu and Kashmir as a prime investment hub, particularly in sectors like tourism, agriculture, and horticulture. He also met with several other central government dignitaries, signaling a broad strategic agenda for the territory's economic restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)