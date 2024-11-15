Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Economic Vision for Jammu & Kashmir: Cutting Ties with Central Dependency

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed the financial progress with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aiming to shift from central dependency to self-generated revenues. This aligns with the National Conference's agenda following their recent assembly poll victory. Abdullah further emphasized investments in infrastructure and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:41 IST
Omar Abdullah's Economic Vision for Jammu & Kashmir: Cutting Ties with Central Dependency
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently engaged in pivotal discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, focusing on economic strategies to foster revenue generation and reduce the territory's reliance on central funds, according to official sources.

This meeting comes as the National Conference-led government, following their significant electoral success, prepares to unveil its first budget since reclaiming governance after central rule. Abdullah's party secured a majority in the recent assembly elections, marking a pivotal political shift in the region.

During their discussions, Abdullah emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure and connectivity to bolster Jammu and Kashmir as a prime investment hub, particularly in sectors like tourism, agriculture, and horticulture. He also met with several other central government dignitaries, signaling a broad strategic agenda for the territory's economic restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024