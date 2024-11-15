Left Menu

GM's Strategic Layoffs: Accelerating into the Future

General Motors is laying off almost 1,000 workers globally to streamline operations and cut costs. The automaker aims to reposition itself as a leader in electric vehicles and software, targeting $2 billion to $4 billion in savings. Recent job cuts include layoffs in the software department and at a Kansas plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors is undertaking substantial layoffs, cutting nearly 1,000 jobs worldwide, predominantly in the United States, as part of a strategy to streamline its operations, according to insider information divulged to Reuters.

The auto giant confirmed the layoffs, citing a rigorous focus on agility and operational excellence as driving forces behind the cuts. GM's pursuit of market leadership in electric vehicles and software is pushing it to slash $2 billion to $4 billion in losses on EVs, prompting these workforce reductions.

Previously, GM laid off over 1,000 employees in its software division and another 1,700 workers at a Kansas plant, alongside major staff departures via buyouts in 2023. The latest layoffs represent GM's ongoing efforts to optimize its workforce amid evolving industry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

