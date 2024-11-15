GM's Strategic Layoffs: Accelerating into the Future
General Motors is laying off almost 1,000 workers globally to streamline operations and cut costs. The automaker aims to reposition itself as a leader in electric vehicles and software, targeting $2 billion to $4 billion in savings. Recent job cuts include layoffs in the software department and at a Kansas plant.
General Motors is undertaking substantial layoffs, cutting nearly 1,000 jobs worldwide, predominantly in the United States, as part of a strategy to streamline its operations, according to insider information divulged to Reuters.
The auto giant confirmed the layoffs, citing a rigorous focus on agility and operational excellence as driving forces behind the cuts. GM's pursuit of market leadership in electric vehicles and software is pushing it to slash $2 billion to $4 billion in losses on EVs, prompting these workforce reductions.
Previously, GM laid off over 1,000 employees in its software division and another 1,700 workers at a Kansas plant, alongside major staff departures via buyouts in 2023. The latest layoffs represent GM's ongoing efforts to optimize its workforce amid evolving industry demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Streamlines Visas for Sikhs, Urges Wagah Border Trade
IAEA Launches New Mobile App to Streamline Radiation Alarm Assessments at Airports and Borders
RBI Revamps KYC Norms for Streamlined Banking
South African Metal Workers Strike Against Job Cuts
GM Streamlines to Rise: Electric Future Beckons Amid Job Cuts