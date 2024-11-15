Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Footwear Revolution: Empowering Women and Driving Growth

Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a Dean Shoes unit in Tamil Nadu, aiming to boost industrial growth and employment, particularly for women. The Rs 1,000 crore investment by Long Yin Investment is expected to transform districts and elevate the state as a footwear manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:38 IST
Tamil Nadu's Footwear Revolution: Empowering Women and Driving Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a significant step towards invigorating the state's industrial growth by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility for Taiwanese company Dean Shoes. This development at the SIPCOT industrial park in Jayankondam is set to inject Rs 1,000 crore into the region.

The investment, led by footwear giant Long Yin Investment, aims to create 15,000 jobs, with a focus on providing 90% of these opportunities to women as part of the Dravidian Model's commitment to gender equality. The initiative is positioned to further establish Tamil Nadu as a non-leather footwear production powerhouse, with the potential to catalyze economic development across districts such as Perambalur, Ranipet, and Ariyalur.

In addition to promoting industrial growth, Chief Minister Stalin underscored his dedication to addressing the needs of the state's most vulnerable populations. He emphasized his commitment to being actively involved in project implementation, ensuring that the government's efforts are responsive and impactful. This proactive approach, he stated, distinguishes his leadership from others he considers more election-focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024