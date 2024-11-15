Tamil Nadu's Footwear Revolution: Empowering Women and Driving Growth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a significant step towards invigorating the state's industrial growth by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility for Taiwanese company Dean Shoes. This development at the SIPCOT industrial park in Jayankondam is set to inject Rs 1,000 crore into the region.

The investment, led by footwear giant Long Yin Investment, aims to create 15,000 jobs, with a focus on providing 90% of these opportunities to women as part of the Dravidian Model's commitment to gender equality. The initiative is positioned to further establish Tamil Nadu as a non-leather footwear production powerhouse, with the potential to catalyze economic development across districts such as Perambalur, Ranipet, and Ariyalur.

In addition to promoting industrial growth, Chief Minister Stalin underscored his dedication to addressing the needs of the state's most vulnerable populations. He emphasized his commitment to being actively involved in project implementation, ensuring that the government's efforts are responsive and impactful. This proactive approach, he stated, distinguishes his leadership from others he considers more election-focused.

