The Opposition Congress in Punjab has staged a protest challenging the Centre's new VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces the UPA-era MGNREGA. The act guarantees 125 days of wage employment for rural workers but is criticized for impacting marginalized communities. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led the protest in Kharar, blaming the BJP government's decisions as authoritarian.

In response to the VB-G RAM G Bill gaining presidential assent, the Congress party argues it fundamentally alters the MGNREGA's character. They urge the AAP-led Punjab government to devise an alternative for genuine support for poorer sections. The new scheme increases the state's contribution from ten to forty percent, raising concerns about financial feasibility.

The AAP government plans a special assembly session to address the implications of the new bill. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised questions about the financial burden on states, emphasizing the lack of funds provided by the Centre. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the decision, citing the need for reform in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)