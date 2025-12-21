Left Menu

Congress Protests Against New Rural Employment Bill

The Congress in Punjab protested against the new VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA. The bill provides 125 days of wage employment for rural workers, but critics claim it targets marginalized communities. The AAP government is urged to create an alternative scheme to support these groups effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:35 IST
Congress Protests Against New Rural Employment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress in Punjab has staged a protest challenging the Centre's new VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces the UPA-era MGNREGA. The act guarantees 125 days of wage employment for rural workers but is criticized for impacting marginalized communities. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led the protest in Kharar, blaming the BJP government's decisions as authoritarian.

In response to the VB-G RAM G Bill gaining presidential assent, the Congress party argues it fundamentally alters the MGNREGA's character. They urge the AAP-led Punjab government to devise an alternative for genuine support for poorer sections. The new scheme increases the state's contribution from ten to forty percent, raising concerns about financial feasibility.

The AAP government plans a special assembly session to address the implications of the new bill. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised questions about the financial burden on states, emphasizing the lack of funds provided by the Centre. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the decision, citing the need for reform in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025