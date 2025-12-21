Left Menu

Transforming Rural India: VB-G RAM G Scheme Boosts Employment and Development

The VB-G RAM G Bill, overseen by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, promises enhanced rural employment and development. With a budget of over Rs 1,51,282 crore, the scheme extends work guarantees to 125 days annually, surpassing MGNREGA's provisions and aims for comprehensive rural infrastructure improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:12 IST
Transforming Rural India: VB-G RAM G Scheme Boosts Employment and Development
  • Country:
  • India

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering rural employment and infrastructure.

Chouhan highlighted the budget allocation of over Rs 1,51,282 crore for this ambitious program, which ensures a minimum of 125 workdays annually for rural households. The new scheme surpasses the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provisions, offering additional unemployment allowances and compensation for delayed wages.

The VB-G RAM G scheme is intended to pave the way for a resilient and prosperous rural India by 2047. By providing statutory wage employment, it underscores a commitment to empowerment and development through public works and comprehensive infrastructure planning.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025