Transforming Rural India: VB-G RAM G Scheme Boosts Employment and Development

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering rural employment and infrastructure.

Chouhan highlighted the budget allocation of over Rs 1,51,282 crore for this ambitious program, which ensures a minimum of 125 workdays annually for rural households. The new scheme surpasses the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provisions, offering additional unemployment allowances and compensation for delayed wages.

The VB-G RAM G scheme is intended to pave the way for a resilient and prosperous rural India by 2047. By providing statutory wage employment, it underscores a commitment to empowerment and development through public works and comprehensive infrastructure planning.