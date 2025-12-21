Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, replacing MGNREGA, promises 125 days of rural employment. Approved by President Murmu, the Act aims to improve rural workers' social and economic status despite political opposition. The budget has increased significantly, countering Congress's protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:52 IST
The VB-G RAM G Act, a new rural employment law, replaces the famed MGNREGA to ensure 125 days of work for rural laborers, up from the previous 100 days. The initiative was approved by President Murmu, signifying a key policy shift by the current government.

The Union Minister of Agriculture, Panchayat, and Rural Development stated that the Act will enhance the economic and social status of rural workers. This new scheme addresses shortcomings in the earlier MGNREGA program by providing an expanded work guarantee and increasing the budget from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1,51,282 crore.

Despite significant protests from the Congress over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and the increased financial burden on states, the government claims these changes will drive development across rural India. The Act's ratification came during a ceremony with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

