New Flights Set to Propel Odisha's Economic Growth

Airlines have agreed to introduce new flights from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda in Odisha, enhancing the state's economic development. The New Destination Policy encourages these connections, boosting commerce, tourism, and agricultural growth. New routes include cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for Odisha's economic development, several airlines are set to launch new flights from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Flights will operate from Biju Patnaik International Airport and Vir Surendra Sai Airport, expanding the state's air connectivity.

The improvements in Odisha's communication infrastructure are paving the way for progress. Direct flights from Bhubaneswar will connect to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur, and Lucknow, while Jharsuguda will link to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai. This marks a new era in the state's economic landscape, the CMO confirmed in a post on X.

Odisha's recent New Destination Policy has played a pivotal role in attracting airlines to these locations. The enhanced connectivity is poised to boost the state's commerce and tourism sectors. Additionally, the introduction of belly cargo services is set to further stimulate growth in agricultural produce.

