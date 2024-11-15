New Flights Set to Propel Odisha's Economic Growth

In a significant move for Odisha's economic development, several airlines are set to launch new flights from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Flights will operate from Biju Patnaik International Airport and Vir Surendra Sai Airport, expanding the state's air connectivity.

The improvements in Odisha's communication infrastructure are paving the way for progress. Direct flights from Bhubaneswar will connect to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur, and Lucknow, while Jharsuguda will link to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai. This marks a new era in the state's economic landscape, the CMO confirmed in a post on X.

Odisha's recent New Destination Policy has played a pivotal role in attracting airlines to these locations. The enhanced connectivity is poised to boost the state's commerce and tourism sectors. Additionally, the introduction of belly cargo services is set to further stimulate growth in agricultural produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)