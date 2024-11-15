Retail Surge: A New Economic Trajectory

U.S. retail sales surpassed expectations in October with a notable increase driven by consumer purchases of motor vehicles and electronic goods, signaling a strong start to the fourth quarter. The upbeat sales report prompted market speculation about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions for December.

Retail sales rose 0.4% last month, aided by a 1.6% increase at auto dealerships and a 2.3% rebound in electronics and appliance stores. Meanwhile, the only services component in the report, food services, saw a 0.7% increase, indicating solid household finances.

Economists predict a fairly decent holiday shopping season despite mixed performances across retail sectors. Consumer spending, underpinned by stable household finances and a robust stock market, suggests solid economic momentum despite inflation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)