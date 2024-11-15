Retail Surge: A New Economic Trajectory
In October, U.S. retail sales exceeded expectations, driven by increased purchases of motor vehicles and electronics. This strong start to the fourth quarter has traders reconsidering the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Despite inflation concerns, consumer spending remains robust, supporting overall economic growth.
U.S. retail sales surpassed expectations in October with a notable increase driven by consumer purchases of motor vehicles and electronic goods, signaling a strong start to the fourth quarter. The upbeat sales report prompted market speculation about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions for December.
Retail sales rose 0.4% last month, aided by a 1.6% increase at auto dealerships and a 2.3% rebound in electronics and appliance stores. Meanwhile, the only services component in the report, food services, saw a 0.7% increase, indicating solid household finances.
Economists predict a fairly decent holiday shopping season despite mixed performances across retail sectors. Consumer spending, underpinned by stable household finances and a robust stock market, suggests solid economic momentum despite inflation challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
