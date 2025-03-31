German Inflation: A Surprising Slowdown in March
In March, German inflation eased more than expected, dropping to 2.3% from February's 2.6%. Analysts had anticipated a March rate of 2.4%. This decrease was highlighted by preliminary data from the federal statistics office, which showed inflation trends harmonized with other EU countries.
German inflation showed unexpected moderation in March, reporting a decrease that surpassed initial forecasts. The federal statistics office in Germany released preliminary figures showing a 2.3% rise in consumer prices.
This rate is lower than the 2.4% anticipated by Reuters' analysts, who based their predictions on the previous month's 2.6% increase.
The data, harmonised with European Union standards for comparison purposes, indicates a softening of price pressures in Europe's largest economy.
