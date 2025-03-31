Left Menu

German Inflation: A Surprising Slowdown in March

In March, German inflation eased more than expected, dropping to 2.3% from February's 2.6%. Analysts had anticipated a March rate of 2.4%. This decrease was highlighted by preliminary data from the federal statistics office, which showed inflation trends harmonized with other EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German inflation showed unexpected moderation in March, reporting a decrease that surpassed initial forecasts. The federal statistics office in Germany released preliminary figures showing a 2.3% rise in consumer prices.

This rate is lower than the 2.4% anticipated by Reuters' analysts, who based their predictions on the previous month's 2.6% increase.

The data, harmonised with European Union standards for comparison purposes, indicates a softening of price pressures in Europe's largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

