German Inflation: A Surprising Slowdown in March

German inflation showed unexpected moderation in March, reporting a decrease that surpassed initial forecasts. The federal statistics office in Germany released preliminary figures showing a 2.3% rise in consumer prices.

This rate is lower than the 2.4% anticipated by Reuters' analysts, who based their predictions on the previous month's 2.6% increase.

The data, harmonised with European Union standards for comparison purposes, indicates a softening of price pressures in Europe's largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)