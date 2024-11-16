Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Biker's Life Cut Short on Highway

A bike rider identified as Guddu from Ambedkar Nagar district was killed when a truck on the Tanda-Banda National Highway struck him. The accident occurred near the Gosaiganj police station area. Police seized the truck and bike, and legal proceedings are underway. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A biker, Guddu, tragically lost his life in a horrific accident on the Tanda-Banda National Highway, as confirmed by police sources on Friday. The devastating incident left the victim's body mangled and dismembered, highlighting the severity of the collision.

According to reports, the bike rider from Ambedkar Nagar was en route to Peedhi when a truck traveling in the opposite direction struck him near the Gosaiganj area. The impact was so severe that the victim's head was severed from his body.

Upon receiving information about the incident, law enforcement arrived promptly, securing the accident scene and taking both vehicles into custody. Jitendra Yadav, in-charge of the Bhatmai police post, stated that legal processes are ongoing, and the victim's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

