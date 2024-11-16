Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's IPO: A Green Leap for Investors

NTPC Green Energy Ltd's IPO is opening on November 19, offering promising long-term gains despite supply chain risks. The company, backed by NTPC, aims to boost its renewable capacity significantly. Investors are advised to consider potential regional risks and dependencies on limited power purchasers before subscribing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:43 IST
NTPC Green Energy's IPO: A Green Leap for Investors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is set to open on November 19, with analysts recommending subscription at the cut-off price for long-term benefits, according to a report by SBI Securities. NGEL is seen as having robust growth potential.

However, the report highlights reliance on imported solar panels and components without securing long-term contracts, posing vulnerability to supply chain disruptions. The timely execution of projects remains a significant challenge, potentially impacting financial performance. The company's heavy reliance on certain power purchasers, who account for over 97 percent of recent revenue, is another concern.

As of September 2024, NGEL boasted an operating capacity of 3,220 MW of solar and 100 MW of wind power, with ambitious plans to reach 19 GW by FY27. Its parent, NTPC Ltd, aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 60 GW by 2032, offering a promising outlook. With projects across states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, NGEL reduces location-specific risks.

Additionally, NGEL's focus on green hydrogen, chemicals, and battery storage aligns with India's sustainability goals. The company benefits from NTPC's expertise and access to low-cost capital, positioning it well in the renewable sector despite risks associated with operational and regional concentrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024