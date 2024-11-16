India: The Emerging Powerhouse in US Renewable Energy

A recent report by ValueQuest Investment highlights India's significant potential in supporting the US renewable energy sector, citing its expansive manufacturing capabilities, competitive production costs, and a rich pool of STEM talent. The report emphasizes India as a preferred partner amidst current US energy policy challenges under the Trump administration.

The analysis suggests India could surpass Southeast Asian nations as the main solar PV exporter to the US, with India's reliable supply chain serving as a vital asset. This comes as the US seeks to diminish its reliance on Chinese supply chains, opening new avenues for cooperation.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), enacted in the US, further bolsters prospects for renewable energy investments, specifically in solar power, which has seen a dramatic increase from 15 GW in 2013 to 178 GW by 2023. The report also underlines the complexity of amending the IRA, a legislative measure requiring congressional consent for significant modifications.

Amidst an anti-China geopolitical climate, India's established trade relationships across industries such as software and pharmaceuticals provide a foundation for deepened energy collaboration. Indian firms are already investing in US manufacturing, poised to leverage tax benefits linked to renewable energy production.

This promising landscape for US renewables, coupled with India's strategic advantages, can propel both nations toward achieving their energy and climate goals. By nurturing a robust partnership, India and the US could make significant strides in sustainable development while addressing global climate challenges.

