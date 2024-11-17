Marico Eyes Double-Digit Growth While Navigating Inflation Challenges

Marico, a major player in the FMCG sector, has set its sights on achieving double-digit growth in the second half of FY25, despite the challenges posed by rising food inflation. According to MD & CEO Saugata Gupta, the company plans to tackle these hurdles through strategic cost management.

Gupta noted that, with prices of raw materials such as coffee, cocoa, and palm oil increasing, other FMCG companies might also implement price hikes. However, he emphasized that Marico will absorb some of these costs to maintain market share while passing on minimal increases to consumers.

Additionally, the company is optimistic about a recovery in urban consumption as inflation moderates. Marico, known for brands like Saffola and Parachute, reported a notable rise in both revenue and profit, signaling potential for sustained growth despite current economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)