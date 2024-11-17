Left Menu

Charting the Course: Sagarmanthan - South Asia's Maritime Dialogue

Sagarmanthan, South Asia's largest maritime thought leadership forum, is set to commence, organized by India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Observer Research Foundation. The event aims to foster knowledge and provide a platform for global leaders to discuss sustainable initiatives in the maritime sector.

In New Delhi, Sagarmanthan, the most prominent maritime thought leadership forum in South Asia, is poised to begin next Monday, as announced in an official statement.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) alongside the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), marking the inaugural edition of 'Sagarmanthan - The Great Oceans Dialogue.' The forum's objective is to enhance understanding in the maritime realm, providing a pivotal platform for global leaders, policy makers, and experts to exchange insights aimed at advancing a sustainable and efficient marine sector.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that Sagarmanthan is dedicated to celebrating top maritime knowledge from global experts. The forum will engage participants in constructive dialogue over two days, focusing on unlocking the potential of the Blue Economy and refining strategies for the collective maritime journey ahead.

