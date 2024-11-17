Wedding on Track: A Heartwarming Rail Rescue to Guwahati

A Mumbai man's wedding plans were nearly derailed by train delays, but a coordinated effort by Indian Railways ensured he reached Guwahati on time to tie the knot. The Gitanjali Express from Mumbai was delayed, threatening their connection to the Saraighat Express from Howrah.

After a social media plea from a wedding guest, railway authorities decided to hold the Saraighat Express at Howrah station and arranged swift transport for the wedding party using battery-operated vehicles. This quick action allowed the group to make their connection, avoiding potential disaster.

The gesture highlighted the railways' commitment to customer service. The wedding, blending Marathi and Assamese traditions, was celebrated successfully, with the groom's family expressing heartfelt gratitude to the rail staff who facilitated their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)