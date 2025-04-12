Left Menu

Farewell to Kathak Luminary Kumudini Lakhia: A Legacy in Dance

Kumudini Lakhia, an eminent Kathak dancer and choreographer, passed away at 95 in Ahmedabad. Honored with the Padma Vibhushan, she established the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music. Her influential work in Indian classical dance continues to inspire, having trained many students under her tutelage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:49 IST
The world of Indian classical dance mourns the loss of Kumudini Lakhia, a pioneering Kathak dancer and choreographer, who passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments.

Lakhia, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year, leaves behind a profound legacy in Kathak, having dedicated her life to the art form. Her impact extends through her establishment of the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music, where she crafted a distinctive technique and repertoire for Kathak dance. Her work as a choreographer in films like 'Umrao Jaan' (1981) also highlighted her diverse talents.

Tributes poured in from notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her passion and contribution to Indian classical dances. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described her as the pride of both Gujarat and India. Lakhia's achievements spanned numerous awards, and her innovative approach continues to resonate with dancers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

