Farewell to Kathak Luminary Kumudini Lakhia: A Legacy in Dance

The world of Indian classical dance mourns the loss of Kumudini Lakhia, a pioneering Kathak dancer and choreographer, who passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments.

Lakhia, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year, leaves behind a profound legacy in Kathak, having dedicated her life to the art form. Her impact extends through her establishment of the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music, where she crafted a distinctive technique and repertoire for Kathak dance. Her work as a choreographer in films like 'Umrao Jaan' (1981) also highlighted her diverse talents.

Tributes poured in from notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her passion and contribution to Indian classical dances. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described her as the pride of both Gujarat and India. Lakhia's achievements spanned numerous awards, and her innovative approach continues to resonate with dancers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)