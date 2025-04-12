Sukhbir Singh Badal Reclaims Leadership: A New Chapter for Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal has once again been elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, a party facing serious challenges after repeated electoral losses. His return comes amid pressures from critics within the party and a mandate to revive its political fortunes.
- Country:
- India
Sukhbir Singh Badal has returned to lead the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), being unanimously elected as the party president. This comes at a critical time for the SAD, which has been grappling with significant challenges including electoral defeats and a declining voter base.
Badal first took on the role in 2008, marking his return following his resignation in late 2023 after being declared 'tankhaiya' by the Akal Takht. His re-election aims to reinvigorate the party as it struggles with internal dissent and external pressures.
The session for the election was held in Amritsar, with key party figures like Harsimrat Kaur Badal present. Despite surviving an assassination attempt, Badal remains committed to revitalizing Punjab's status under his leadership. His re-election has already sparked a social media campaign praising him as a champion of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
