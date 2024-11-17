Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life

An 18-year-old truck helper named Samir died after a truck collision on the Rajokari Flyover in Delhi. The truck driver, Imran Khan, confessed to causing the crash due to high speed and sudden braking. Samir was the family's sole breadwinner, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:18 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life
truck
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Rajokari Flyover in southwest Delhi, an 18-year-old truck helper lost his life after a collision between two trucks. The accident occurred on Saturday, leading to the death of the young man, identified as Samir from Firozabad.

According to police reports, the aftermath of the crash left two trucks severely damaged. The authorities were informed that the victim had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he was declared brought dead upon arrival at Gurugram's Civil Hospital. Samir was working as a helper and was the primary breadwinner for his family.

The truck driver, identified as Imran Khan from Mewat, Haryana, admitted to driving at an excessive speed and applying sudden brakes, which resulted in the tragic crash. He has been arrested, and a case has been registered with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024