Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life

In a tragic incident on the Rajokari Flyover in southwest Delhi, an 18-year-old truck helper lost his life after a collision between two trucks. The accident occurred on Saturday, leading to the death of the young man, identified as Samir from Firozabad.

According to police reports, the aftermath of the crash left two trucks severely damaged. The authorities were informed that the victim had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he was declared brought dead upon arrival at Gurugram's Civil Hospital. Samir was working as a helper and was the primary breadwinner for his family.

The truck driver, identified as Imran Khan from Mewat, Haryana, admitted to driving at an excessive speed and applying sudden brakes, which resulted in the tragic crash. He has been arrested, and a case has been registered with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)