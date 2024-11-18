Smoke Chokes Visibility at Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has implemented low visibility procedures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport owing to severe pollution.

Amidst escalating pollution woes, visibility across Delhi has diminished, affecting several regions. Overseeing around 1,400 flight movements daily, DIAL assures that flight operations remain unperturbed as of now.

Passengers are urged to stay informed by contacting their respective airlines for the latest flight updates to avoid inconveniences.

(With inputs from agencies.)