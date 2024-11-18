Left Menu

Smoke Chokes Visibility at Delhi Airport

Delhi's airport is under low visibility procedures due to high pollution, impacting the capital. The city grapples with reduced visibility as DIAL manages regular flight operations and advises passengers to check with airlines for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:01 IST
Smoke Chokes Visibility at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has implemented low visibility procedures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport owing to severe pollution.

Amidst escalating pollution woes, visibility across Delhi has diminished, affecting several regions. Overseeing around 1,400 flight movements daily, DIAL assures that flight operations remain unperturbed as of now.

Passengers are urged to stay informed by contacting their respective airlines for the latest flight updates to avoid inconveniences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

