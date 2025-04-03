Left Menu

China and U.S. Open Channels for Economic Dialogue

China expressed its willingness to negotiate with the United States on critical bilateral matters, including the economy and trade. The nations' economic departments are actively communicating to resolve issues through equal consultation, according to Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong.

The Chinese government remains open to discussions with the United States on vital bilateral issues such as the economy and trade, according to a statement by the Chinese Commerce Ministry. Ministry spokesperson He Yadong announced this initiative on Thursday.

Ongoing communications between the economic and trade departments of both nations highlight efforts aimed at finding mutual ground.

China aims to address and resolve various issues through dialogue characterized by equal consultation, the spokesperson reiterated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

