In a significant call for European diplomacy, Finland's President Alexander Stubb suggested on Thursday that France or Britain should lead conversations with Russia regarding Ukraine's conflict. This recommendation aims to bolster European efforts to support Kyiv amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The proposal came after a recent meeting of the "coalition of the willing," comprising several European countries committed to aiding Ukraine. The coalition agreed that discussions with Russia should be initiated at some point, with Stubb advocating for France or the United Kingdom to take the lead.

Finland, which shares an extensive border with Russia, has been a formidable supporter of Ukraine and recently became a NATO member following Russia's incursion in 2022. The Kremlin has reacted by labeling Finland's alliance with NATO a historical mistake, yet Russia's President Vladimir Putin remains open to repairing bilateral relations.

