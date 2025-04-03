Left Menu

Stubb Advocates for France or UK to Lead Dialogue with Russia

Finland's President Alexander Stubb suggests that France or Britain should engage with Russia about Ukraine. This is part of a European coalition's strategy to support Kyiv amid reduced U.S. involvement. Finland, sharing a border with Russia, vigorously supports Ukraine and joined NATO following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:06 IST
Stubb Advocates for France or UK to Lead Dialogue with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

In a significant call for European diplomacy, Finland's President Alexander Stubb suggested on Thursday that France or Britain should lead conversations with Russia regarding Ukraine's conflict. This recommendation aims to bolster European efforts to support Kyiv amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The proposal came after a recent meeting of the "coalition of the willing," comprising several European countries committed to aiding Ukraine. The coalition agreed that discussions with Russia should be initiated at some point, with Stubb advocating for France or the United Kingdom to take the lead.

Finland, which shares an extensive border with Russia, has been a formidable supporter of Ukraine and recently became a NATO member following Russia's incursion in 2022. The Kremlin has reacted by labeling Finland's alliance with NATO a historical mistake, yet Russia's President Vladimir Putin remains open to repairing bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025