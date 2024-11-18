Weather Woes: Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport

In a response to adverse weather conditions and escalating pollution levels, five flights were rerouted from Delhi airport on Monday morning. High pollution has contributed to diminished visibility, prompting this decision.

According to officials, four flights were redirected to Jaipur, while one was sent to Dehradun. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which oversees operations at the busy Indira Gandhi International Airport, stated that despite the disruptions, flight activities are currently proceeding normally.

Passengers have been advised to maintain communication with their respective airlines to receive the most recent updates regarding their flights. The airport accommodates approximately 1,400 flight movements each day, making efficiency crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)