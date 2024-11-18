Left Menu

HBits Unveils Prime Investment Opportunity in Mumbai's Commercial Real Estate

Fractional ownership platform hBits is launching a Rs 54.66 crore commercial property investment opportunity in Mumbai's Ashar IT Park. With a significant entry yield and promising IRR, the asset is largely occupied by a French-listed multinational. hBits continues to expand its property portfolio amid rising demand.

Fractional ownership platform hBits has unveiled a new commercial property investment opportunity in Mumbai's Ashar IT Park, presenting a lucrative investment for high-net-worth individuals. The Rs 54.66 crore asset underlines hBits' growth strategy as it seeks to expand amid rising demand in the metro regions.

The latest property features a substantial entry yield of 8.75% and a prospective internal rate of return (IRR) of 15.16%, largely occupied by a French-listed multinational firm. This move signals hBits' ongoing effort to secure prime locations and cater to the BFSI sector's growing needs, especially within the fintech domain.

Founded in 2018, hBits has built a robust portfolio with 16 properties, gathering over 100,000 registered users. The company aims to offer an average rental yield of 10% and an expected IRR of up to 18% with its Grade A commercial spaces, continuing its trajectory of profitable exits.

