Revving Up for a Greener Future: Reducing GST to Drive EV Adoption

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, chair of the FICCI Electric Vehicle Committee, has called for a reduction in GST on electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging services. Speaking at FICCI's National Conference on EVs, she stressed that reducing GST would make EVs more affordable and competitive.

Motwani recommended that the GST on charging services, currently at 18%, should be lowered to 5% to benefit consumers. Furthermore, she proposed reducing the GST on batteries from 18% to 5%, aligning it with the existing GST rate for EVs themselves.

Expressing support for the PM E-Drive scheme, Motwani advocated for a review of incentive amounts to boost EV sales. FICCI President and Mahindra Group CEO, Anish Shah, noted the need for appealing EV products as Mahindra gears up to launch a new electric range.

(With inputs from agencies.)