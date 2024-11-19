Left Menu

Birla Opus Paints Expands Reach with New Chamarajnagar Plant

Birla Opus Paints, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has launched its fourth manufacturing plant in Chamarajnagar, Mysore, increasing its annual capacity to 866 million litres. The company aims for a total capacity of 1,332 MLPA with six plants and plans to generate Rs 10,000 crore in revenue within three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:16 IST
Birla Opus Paints, under the Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, has opened its fourth manufacturing facility in Chamarajnagar, Mysore, enhancing its production capacity to 866 million litres per annum. The plant marks a significant step in the company's expansion strategy.

Amidst plans to establish six production plants with a combined capacity of 1,332 MLPA at a Rs 10,000 crore investment, the Chamarajnagar facility adds 230 MLPA, focusing on water-based, enamel, and wood finish paints. Of the remaining facilities, Mahad near Pune is in trial production, while Kharagpur near Kolkata is progressing as scheduled.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, expressed that the southern region's growing demands will be met by the new plant, aligning with the company's growth objectives. Birla Opus Paints is also piloting PaintCraft Partner, a franchise-led painting service, to complement its direct services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

