Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis Strikes Economic Blow

Delhi's worsening air quality has reduced market footfall considerably, adversely affecting businesses, revealed several trader associations. A decline of 15% in the Sadar market's footfall highlights the challenge, with many customers opting for online shopping due to air pollution, stated Rakesh Yadav of the Sadar Bazar Trades Association.

Similarly, Khan Market experienced a sharp 60% drop in foot traffic since the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), impacting small traders. Sanjeev Mehra of the Khan Market Traders Association highlighted the financial strain on traders as Delhi's air quality spiraled to the 'severe plus' category.

Among the stringent GRAP Stage IV restrictions are truck entry limitations, only allowing essential goods and clean fuel vehicles. Business loss in Delhi's trade sector is estimated at 20% due to reduced footfall and supply chain disruptions, affecting small and medium enterprises in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, and Lajpat Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)