Left Menu

Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions

US Senator Steve Daines visited China, engaging with Vice Premier He Lifeng amid heightened US-China trade tensions. During his visit, Daines advocated for curbing fentanyl precursors, aligning with Trump's agenda. He emphasized constructive dialogue and is set to meet Premier Li Qiang next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:05 IST
Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

US Senator Steve Daines, a known ally of President Donald Trump, sat down with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday amid increasing tensions between the two nations over trade and illegal fentanyl trade. The meeting, marked by cordial interactions, unfolded in front of the press.

As the first congressional representative to visit Beijing since Trump's inauguration, Daines is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday. Vice Premier He Lifeng noted that the meeting would provide an introduction to China's policies. Having previously worked in Guangzhou for Procter & Gamble, this marks Daines' sixth visit to China.

In commentary reflecting his belief in constructive dialogue, Daines highlighted his intent to discuss significant issues between China and the US. The US Embassy in China later posted an update about Daines advocating for curbing fentanyl precursor flows and promoting further high-level dialogues. Daines had previously engaged as a mediator during the first Trump administration amidst similar tariff disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025