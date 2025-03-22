Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions
US Senator Steve Daines visited China, engaging with Vice Premier He Lifeng amid heightened US-China trade tensions. During his visit, Daines advocated for curbing fentanyl precursors, aligning with Trump's agenda. He emphasized constructive dialogue and is set to meet Premier Li Qiang next.
- Country:
- China
US Senator Steve Daines, a known ally of President Donald Trump, sat down with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday amid increasing tensions between the two nations over trade and illegal fentanyl trade. The meeting, marked by cordial interactions, unfolded in front of the press.
As the first congressional representative to visit Beijing since Trump's inauguration, Daines is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday. Vice Premier He Lifeng noted that the meeting would provide an introduction to China's policies. Having previously worked in Guangzhou for Procter & Gamble, this marks Daines' sixth visit to China.
In commentary reflecting his belief in constructive dialogue, Daines highlighted his intent to discuss significant issues between China and the US. The US Embassy in China later posted an update about Daines advocating for curbing fentanyl precursor flows and promoting further high-level dialogues. Daines had previously engaged as a mediator during the first Trump administration amidst similar tariff disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump exemption on 25% tariffs is not retroactive, White house says
China's foreign minister criticises the US' arbitrary tariffs' and accuses it of meeting good with evil', reports AP.
China's foreign minister criticises US tariffs, accuses country of meeting good with evil
WRAPUP 1-US labor market seen holding steady ahead of tariffs turbulence
UPDATE 8-Trump delays tariffs for goods under Mexico, Canada trade deal