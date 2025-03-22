Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions

US Senator Steve Daines, a known ally of President Donald Trump, sat down with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday amid increasing tensions between the two nations over trade and illegal fentanyl trade. The meeting, marked by cordial interactions, unfolded in front of the press.

As the first congressional representative to visit Beijing since Trump's inauguration, Daines is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday. Vice Premier He Lifeng noted that the meeting would provide an introduction to China's policies. Having previously worked in Guangzhou for Procter & Gamble, this marks Daines' sixth visit to China.

In commentary reflecting his belief in constructive dialogue, Daines highlighted his intent to discuss significant issues between China and the US. The US Embassy in China later posted an update about Daines advocating for curbing fentanyl precursor flows and promoting further high-level dialogues. Daines had previously engaged as a mediator during the first Trump administration amidst similar tariff disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)