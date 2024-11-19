Left Menu

India's Current Account Deficit: A Balancing Act

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asserts that India's current account deficit is manageable, pointing to robust services exports. He highlights that a significant portion of imports are linked to exports, helping maintain a net CAD of around one percent of GDP, alleviating serious concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:24 IST
India's Current Account Deficit: A Balancing Act
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement addressing concerns over India's economic health, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in the country's ability to manage its current account deficit (CAD) effectively. Speaking at an event, Goyal noted that India's services exports are a crucial factor in offsetting the trade imbalance.

Despite a trade deficit of USD 250-300 billion, Goyal explained that nearly USD 175-200 billion is compensated through services exports. As a result, India's net CAD remains around one percent of GDP, a figure he considers non-alarming. The country's CAD slightly widened to USD 9.7 billion or 1.1 percent of GDP in April-June 2024, compared to USD 8.9 billion or one percent in the previous year.

Goyal emphasized the strong correlation between imports and exports, citing that many imported goods undergo value addition before being re-exported. He pointed to remittances and foreign investments as stabilizing factors but acknowledged bureaucratic hurdles affecting investment timelines. Goyal stressed India's focus on reciprocity and maintaining the sanctity of incoming financial flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024