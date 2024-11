Market Jitters as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes took a hit as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine affected global risk appetite, driving investors toward safe assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat response and accusations of Ukrainian attacks inside Russia heightened market jitters, with reflections seen worldwide. Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners noted the nervousness surrounding potential escalations.

Geopolitical tensions added to Wall Street's concerns during a significant week, with expectations for incoming U.S. presidential appointments and corporate earnings shaping market dynamics. Nvidia and Walmart's performances highlighted key stock movements amid a volatile market.

