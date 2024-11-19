Left Menu

Tragic Delhi Bike Accident: Overspeeding Blamed for Death

A 22-year-old bike taxi driver, Shahrukh, died and passenger Vipin got injured in a bike accident in Delhi. The mishap occurred due to overspeeding. Despite wearing helmets, their high speed led to a fatal crash. Shahrukh's body was returned to his family post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:39 IST
Tragic Delhi Bike Accident: Overspeeding Blamed for Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old bike taxi driver tragically lost his life and his passenger was injured in a crash in central Delhi on Sunday morning, as reported by police.

The driver, Shahrukh, was allegedly driving at high speed when his motorcycle hit a divider. Despite both riders wearing helmets, the impact was fatal for Shahrukh, highlighting concerns over overspeeding.

The passenger, Vipin, 25, is currently recovering in a hospital. Authorities have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to establish the accident's chronology, while a case has been registered under pertinent sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024