Tragic Delhi Bike Accident: Overspeeding Blamed for Death
A 22-year-old bike taxi driver, Shahrukh, died and passenger Vipin got injured in a bike accident in Delhi. The mishap occurred due to overspeeding. Despite wearing helmets, their high speed led to a fatal crash. Shahrukh's body was returned to his family post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:39 IST
A 22-year-old bike taxi driver tragically lost his life and his passenger was injured in a crash in central Delhi on Sunday morning, as reported by police.
The driver, Shahrukh, was allegedly driving at high speed when his motorcycle hit a divider. Despite both riders wearing helmets, the impact was fatal for Shahrukh, highlighting concerns over overspeeding.
The passenger, Vipin, 25, is currently recovering in a hospital. Authorities have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to establish the accident's chronology, while a case has been registered under pertinent sections.
