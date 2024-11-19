Tragic Delhi Bike Accident: Overspeeding Blamed for Death

A 22-year-old bike taxi driver tragically lost his life and his passenger was injured in a crash in central Delhi on Sunday morning, as reported by police.

The driver, Shahrukh, was allegedly driving at high speed when his motorcycle hit a divider. Despite both riders wearing helmets, the impact was fatal for Shahrukh, highlighting concerns over overspeeding.

The passenger, Vipin, 25, is currently recovering in a hospital. Authorities have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to establish the accident's chronology, while a case has been registered under pertinent sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)