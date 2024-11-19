Left Menu

U.S. Traffic Deaths: An Urgent Public Health Alert

The United States faces a public health crisis as traffic deaths remain elevated post-pandemic. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy highlights inadequate federal oversight as contributing to the issue, with recent figures showing a slight decrease yet still above pre-pandemic levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is grappling with a public health crisis as traffic-related fatalities remain alarmingly high, according to a statement by Jennifer Homendy, the Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. Speaking on Tuesday, she noted that U.S. roadways have become increasingly deadly over the last few decades, unlike other developed nations.

A case in point is the January 2023 crash in Louisville, New York, which resulted in six fatalities and highlighted the lack of sufficient federal oversight by bodies such as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Homendy pointed out that inadequate oversight played a significant role in such incidents.

Statistics for 2024 show a marginal decrease in traffic deaths; however, they still surpass pre-pandemic numbers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the disparity in public attention given to traffic deaths compared to aviation mishaps, noting a rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities alongside a record number of road deaths in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

