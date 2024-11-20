Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Champion Howard Lutnick Tapped for Commerce Secretary Role

Donald Trump, the then President-elect, nominated Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary. Lutnick, known for his cryptocurrency interests and leadership at Cantor Fitzgerald, is part of Trump's transition team. His role would involve managing tariffs and trade policies, aligning with Trump's economic strategies targeting China.

Updated: 20-11-2024 01:10 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Howard Lutnick, a prominent figure in brokerage and investment banking, for the role of Commerce Secretary. Lutnick, who heads Cantor Fitzgerald and advocates for cryptocurrency, is expected to play a crucial role in executing Trump's tariff policies.

As Trump's transition team co-chair, alongside Linda McMahon, Lutnick's task is pivotal in filling key administrative positions. The nomination places him in charge of a vast Cabinet department overseeing chip factory funding, trade restrictions, economic data dissemination, and meteorological monitoring.

Lutnick's promotion of tariffs aligns with Trump's agenda of protecting American workers. His nomination comes amid discussions instigated by figures including Elon Musk, who supports Lutnick over other candidates for this influential position.

