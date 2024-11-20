India and UK Set to Restart Free Trade Talks in 2025

The resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between India and the United Kingdom is set for early 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.

The Department of Commerce expressed enthusiasm about the UK's commitment to restarting talks, aiming for a balanced and forward-looking agreement. Negotiations will address remaining issues to ensure mutual benefits, as outlined in an official statement.

India's exports to the UK saw a notable increase of 12.38% from April to September 2024, underscoring robust trade relations and the ambition to achieve a USD 1 trillion export target by FY30. The talks aim to capitalize on these trends and close remaining negotiations.

