India and UK Set to Restart Free Trade Talks in 2025
India and the UK plan to resume Free Trade Agreement talks in early 2025. Announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the discussions will build on prior progress to finalize a mutually beneficial deal. India's exports to the UK grew 12.38% from April to September 2024, highlighting collaboration potential.
- Country:
- India
The resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between India and the United Kingdom is set for early 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.
The Department of Commerce expressed enthusiasm about the UK's commitment to restarting talks, aiming for a balanced and forward-looking agreement. Negotiations will address remaining issues to ensure mutual benefits, as outlined in an official statement.
India's exports to the UK saw a notable increase of 12.38% from April to September 2024, underscoring robust trade relations and the ambition to achieve a USD 1 trillion export target by FY30. The talks aim to capitalize on these trends and close remaining negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FSSAI Tackles E-Commerce Food Safety Concerns at Key Advisory Meeting
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Crackdown on E-Commerce Giants: Amazon and Flipkart Under Scrutiny
ED Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants Amid FDI Rule Violation Allegations
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.