Left Menu

India and UK Set to Restart Free Trade Talks in 2025

India and the UK plan to resume Free Trade Agreement talks in early 2025. Announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the discussions will build on prior progress to finalize a mutually beneficial deal. India's exports to the UK grew 12.38% from April to September 2024, highlighting collaboration potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:40 IST
India and UK Set to Restart Free Trade Talks in 2025
PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer (Photo/X@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between India and the United Kingdom is set for early 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.

The Department of Commerce expressed enthusiasm about the UK's commitment to restarting talks, aiming for a balanced and forward-looking agreement. Negotiations will address remaining issues to ensure mutual benefits, as outlined in an official statement.

India's exports to the UK saw a notable increase of 12.38% from April to September 2024, underscoring robust trade relations and the ambition to achieve a USD 1 trillion export target by FY30. The talks aim to capitalize on these trends and close remaining negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024