Left Menu

India-UK to Revive Trade Talks for Strategic Partnership

India and the UK are set to resume negotiations for a free trade agreement in early 2023. The talks, stalled due to election cycles, cover issues like market access for skilled professionals and import duty reductions. Both nations aim to leverage the agreement for mutual economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:12 IST
India-UK to Revive Trade Talks for Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UK have announced plans to expedite discussions on a proposed free trade agreement, aiming for a resolution by early 2023. This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the summit in Rio de Janeiro, has set the stage for a new strategic partnership. Downing Street confirmed the UK's commitment to forging a comprehensive trade deal with India, addressing unresolved issues in goods and services.

The negotiations, initially launched in January 2022, encountered delays due to electoral cycles in both countries. The proposed agreement seeks to resolve these challenges, focusing on trade benefits for sectors like IT, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024