India-UK to Revive Trade Talks for Strategic Partnership

India and the UK have announced plans to expedite discussions on a proposed free trade agreement, aiming for a resolution by early 2023. This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the summit in Rio de Janeiro, has set the stage for a new strategic partnership. Downing Street confirmed the UK's commitment to forging a comprehensive trade deal with India, addressing unresolved issues in goods and services.

The negotiations, initially launched in January 2022, encountered delays due to electoral cycles in both countries. The proposed agreement seeks to resolve these challenges, focusing on trade benefits for sectors like IT, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)