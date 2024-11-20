Left Menu

Revolutionizing Respiratory Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Pulmonology Approach

Jehangir Hospital in Pune is at the forefront of innovative respiratory care, offering advanced diagnostic services and treatments for various respiratory conditions. By integrating cutting-edge technology and a patient-focused approach, the hospital aims to improve outcomes for patients with diseases like asthma, COPD, tuberculosis, and lung cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:28 IST
Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Pulmonology Department. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of rising respiratory diseases in India, Jehangir Hospital in Pune is setting new standards in pulmonary care. The hospital's advanced pulmonology department is spearheading efforts to combat conditions from asthma to life-threatening lung disorders.

With specialists like Dr. Mahendra Kawedia and Dr. Sanjay Bafna leading the charge, the hospital provides state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatments. Their services include pulmonary function testing, advanced imaging, bronchoscopies, and sleep studies, all aimed at accurate diagnosis and effective management.

The hospital's comprehensive care extends beyond symptom treatment, focusing also on underlying health issues. By adopting a multidisciplinary approach, Jehangir Hospital not only addresses current respiratory challenges but also inspires new hope in pulmonology across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

