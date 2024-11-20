Revolutionizing Respiratory Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Pulmonology Approach

In the face of rising respiratory diseases in India, Jehangir Hospital in Pune is setting new standards in pulmonary care. The hospital's advanced pulmonology department is spearheading efforts to combat conditions from asthma to life-threatening lung disorders.

With specialists like Dr. Mahendra Kawedia and Dr. Sanjay Bafna leading the charge, the hospital provides state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatments. Their services include pulmonary function testing, advanced imaging, bronchoscopies, and sleep studies, all aimed at accurate diagnosis and effective management.

The hospital's comprehensive care extends beyond symptom treatment, focusing also on underlying health issues. By adopting a multidisciplinary approach, Jehangir Hospital not only addresses current respiratory challenges but also inspires new hope in pulmonology across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)