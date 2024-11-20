Left Menu

YSL Beauty Debuts Flagship Boutiques in India

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty launches its first flagship boutiques in New Delhi and Bengaluru, offering an immersive luxury shopping experience with exclusive products and services. The brand emphasizes sustainability with eco-conscious materials and refill options, highlighting its commitment to innovation and style in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:18 IST
YSL Beauty opens its first boutiques in India - Bringing iconic French luxury to New Delhi & Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is elevating the luxury cosmetic landscape in India with its inaugural flagship boutiques in New Delhi's Nexus Select Citywalk Mall and Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia. These stores promise an enticing array of the brand's iconic products alongside innovative new offerings, exclusive collections, and limited-edition items unavailable elsewhere in the country.

The boutiques reflect YSL's bold and edgy aesthetics with gold accents and sleek marble interiors. Highlighted by a catwalk-like black flooring, the layout prioritizes Makeup as a vibrant starting point, enriched by a product profusion. The expert-led experience is complemented by the 'Look Sur Mesure' makeup services, a couture consultation offering a personalized touch.

Aligned with its sustainability goals, YSL Beauty utilizes eco-friendly materials and energy-saving lighting. Refillable options for popular fragrances like Libre ensure environmentally conscious luxury. Shreshta Jana, General Manager of L'Oreal Luxe India, emphasizes that opening these boutiques signifies a bold new expansion for YSL Beauty in India, tailored to embody confidence and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

