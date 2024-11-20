Ford Cuts 14% of European Workforce Amid EV Challenges

Ford announced a significant reduction in its European workforce, citing weak demand for electric vehicles and intense competition from subsidized Chinese counterparts.

The U.S. automaker revealed plans to eliminate around 4,000 jobs, predominantly in Germany and the United Kingdom, as it grapples with ongoing financial challenges in the electric vehicle sector.

Ford's decision follows industry trends, with giants like Nissan and GM also making cuts. The company seeks governmental incentives to support EV transitions amid rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

