Left Menu

Parle Agro's Revenue Takes a Dip Amid Tax Policy Changes

Parle Agro faced a 12.3% revenue decline in FY24 due to tax policy changes, significantly affecting profit margins. The company invested heavily in its dairy category to counter these challenges, particularly impacting its Appy Fizz brand. Revenue from domestic sales stood at Rs 3,061.10 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:16 IST
Parle Agro's Revenue Takes a Dip Amid Tax Policy Changes
  • Country:
  • India

Parle Agro, renowned for beverage brands like Frooti and Appy Fizz, recorded a notable 12.3% decline in revenue to Rs 3,126.06 crore in FY24. This downturn is attributed to significant tax policy shifts impacting the Indian beverage market.

The company's profit plummeted by 89.1% to Rs 17.29 crore, as revealed by financial data. A fourfold GST increase from 12% to 40% on Appy Fizz was a major challenge, prompting pricing adjustments and a focus on serving sizes, according to Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director.

Parle Agro responded with over Rs 600 crore investment in its dairy segment, aiming to offset the volatility of seasonal beverages. Despite the fiscal hurdles, a promising growth of 30-40% for FY 2024-25 is being observed, as the company anticipates a resurgence of Appy Fizz's benchmark performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024