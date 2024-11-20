Left Menu

Stocks Slip Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Retail Tumble

Wall Street indices fell as Nvidia shares dipped before earnings, and Target's stock plunged after weak holiday forecasts. The tech-dominated Nasdaq was especially impacted. Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to affect investor sentiment, while the market anticipates Nvidia's results impacting its valuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:52 IST
Wall Street saw a decline on Wednesday as Nvidia shares fell prior to its anticipated earnings report and Target's stock plummeted following underwhelming holiday forecasts. Nvidia, a significant player in the Information Technology sector, caused a ripple effect, drawing the Nasdaq composite downward.

Retailers like Dollar Tree and Dollar General faced impacts as well, with their shares dropping alongside Target's significant loss. Investor attention also remained on geopolitical developments, particularly between Russia and Ukraine.

With Nvidia's results looming, investor optimism persists regarding the company's potential positive financial report. However, concerns about geopolitical tensions and inflation continue to shape market sentiments.

