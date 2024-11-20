Stocks Slip Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Retail Tumble

Wall Street saw a decline on Wednesday as Nvidia shares fell prior to its anticipated earnings report and Target's stock plummeted following underwhelming holiday forecasts. Nvidia, a significant player in the Information Technology sector, caused a ripple effect, drawing the Nasdaq composite downward.

Retailers like Dollar Tree and Dollar General faced impacts as well, with their shares dropping alongside Target's significant loss. Investor attention also remained on geopolitical developments, particularly between Russia and Ukraine.

With Nvidia's results looming, investor optimism persists regarding the company's potential positive financial report. However, concerns about geopolitical tensions and inflation continue to shape market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)