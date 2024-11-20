Left Menu

India-Guyana Ties Strengthened with Landmark Agreements

India and Guyana have agreed to enhance cooperation in defense, trade, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali signed five agreements covering hydrocarbons, healthcare, culture, and agriculture. The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years, strengthening bilateral ties.

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Guyana have embarked on a path to deepen their bilateral relations. During extensive discussions on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali agreed to ramp up cooperation across multiple sectors, notably in defense, trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The discussions culminated in the signing of five key agreements that will underpin future cooperation in hydrocarbons, healthcare, culture, and agriculture. Highlighting energy as a pivotal area, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Guyana's role in India's energy security is set to grow. A framework is being established for a lasting partnership in this vital sector.

This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years, marks a milestone in diplomatic relations. Both leaders stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving regional and global issues and acknowledged the need for reform in global institutions. Modi celebrated the deep mutual trust between the nations, exemplified by their defense cooperation.

