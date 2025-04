Energy Conflict: Ukraine Accused of Breaking Moratorium with Targeted Strikes

Tensions have escalated as Russia accuses Ukraine of conducting six attacks on its energy infrastructure despite a U.S.-brokered agreement to halt such operations. The Russian defense ministry reported these claims on Wednesday, alleging violations of a ceasefire intended to protect energy facilities.

The purported attacks hit areas in Russia's Rostov and Kursk regions, along with the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Despite the previous agreement to pause these strikes, both countries have leveled accusations at each other for breaking the moratorium.

Russia's ministry also noted failed Ukrainian strikes in the Krasnodar region, targeting a vital compressor station on the TurkStream pipeline. This incident exemplifies ongoing tensions and allegations, though independent verification of these claims remains unconfirmed by sources like Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)